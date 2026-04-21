'What A Shame!' Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams MMRDA Decision To Continue Mumbai Metro 4 Consultant Contractor After Fatal Mulund Incident | File Photo

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday slammed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for continuing with the services of the DB Hill–LBG consortium as general consultant for Mumbai Metro Line 4, two months after a fatal slab collapse at an under-construction site in Mulund.

Reacting sharply to the decision, Chaturvedi took to X and wrote, “What a shame,” while accusing the authorities of failing to fix accountability despite a death-linked infrastructure accident.

People can die, slabs can fall, infrastructure can be low quality… but please don’t hold our favourite contractors and consultants accountable. And we as bureaucrats, politicians and government are never responsible anyway. What a shame! Zero action on the Mulund slab collapse… pic.twitter.com/9JFv2mEy00 — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) April 21, 2026

In her post, she said, “People will die, slabs will fall, and the infrastructure can be of low quality, but nobody will hold their favourite contractor or consultant accountable.” She further questioned whether this could be called good governance, pointing to the Metro Line 4 slab incident that claimed one life.

Her remarks came after an Indian Express Report stated that MMRDA decided not to go ahead with its earlier stance of terminating the DB Hill–LBG consortium, despite publicly signalling strict action after the February 14 accident on LBS Road in Mulund.

In that incident, a parapet wall slab fell from the under-construction metro corridor onto the road below, killing one person and injuring three others. The accident had triggered outrage and renewed concerns over construction safety standards on major infrastructure projects in Mumbai.

The consortium, comprising Deutsche Bahn Engineering & Consulting, Hill International and Louis Berger Group, has been serving as the general consultant for Metro Line 4 since 2018. Its role includes monitoring construction quality, supervising safety compliance and overseeing execution on the corridor. It is also associated with the extended Metro Line 4A and has consultancy responsibilities on other metro stretches.

Following the fatal incident, MMRDA had imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on the general consultant and, in an Authority meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announced its intention to terminate the consortium, describing the move at the time as a sign of “zero tolerance” towards safety violations and worksite accidents.

Read Also Mumbai News: MMRDA Blames Contractor Negligence For Fatal Metro Line 4 Slab Collapse Incident

However, MMRDA has now reversed that position. According to officials quoted in the Indian Express report, the earlier announcement was attributed to a “misunderstanding,” and instead of removing the consultant, the authority has continued with corrective measures while allowing the consortium to remain on the project.

Officials have indicated that one key reason for the decision is the limited pool of consultants available for large metro works, with the authority wary that blacklisting or terminating one could further shrink its options for ongoing and future infrastructure projects.

Moreover, the MMRDA has had many meeting with the consultant, who promised change including changes in senior members working on the project.

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