Mumbai Metro Line 3: Free Feeder Buses To Connect Aqua Line Commuters Across BKC Every Friday In July

Free feeder buses will connect Aqua Line commuters with major destinations across BKC every Friday in July | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: Commuters using the Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) to travel to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will be able to avail themselves of free feeder bus services within the business district every Friday in July, beginning July 4, under a new initiative aimed at strengthening last-mile connectivity and encouraging greater use of public transport.

The initiative, announced jointly by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), WRI India and BKCMoves, marks the observance of 'Public Transport Day' at BKC Metro Station.

As part of the programme, private bus operator Cityflo will operate complimentary feeder buses connecting the metro station with major commercial and office destinations across BKC.

Free Feeder Bus Service

The feeder buses will be available from Entry/Exit A1 and A2 of BKC Metro Station and will serve locations including Jio World Plaza, One BKC, Jetvan MMRDA, Kalanagar, BDB Gate 7, the ICICI Bus Stop and Crescenzo. The circular service has been planned to simplify onward travel for metro users working in or visiting the commercial district.

BKC is among Mumbai's largest employment centres, attracting thousands of commuters daily. Metro Line 3 has significantly improved access to the business hub by linking it with Aarey JVLR in the north and Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai.

The corridor also provides interchanges with Metro Line 1 at Marol Naka, several suburban railway stations, including CSMT, Churchgate, Dadar, Grant Road, Mahalaxmi and Mahim, besides offering direct pedestrian connectivity to Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

According to the organisers, the Public Transport Day initiative seeks to promote integrated mobility solutions, improve first- and last-mile connectivity, reduce traffic congestion and lower carbon emissions by encouraging commuters to shift from private vehicles to public transport.

Corporate Pass Programme

In a parallel initiative, Cityflo has introduced Corporate Passes for companies operating in BKC, allowing employers to provide employees access to its bus network on a pay-per-use basis rather than maintaining dedicated staff transport services.

Under the programme, companies can purchase discounted corporate passes, with billing based only on the number of rides undertaken by employees. Staff members can reserve seats through the Cityflo mobile application, while organisations can decide the extent of fare subsidy offered to employees and modify it as required.

Cityflo said the model eliminates the need for companies to commit to dedicated buses or minimum passenger guarantees while offering employees air-conditioned buses, reserved seating, scheduled services and live ride tracking.

The company claimed the initiative could reduce employee transportation costs by up to 30 per cent for organisations and lower individual cab commuting expenses by as much as 60 per cent.

"We've launched Corporate Passes for companies in BKC who want to support the shared mobility movement by encouraging employees to switch to public transport. We already cover most residential catchments connected to BKC and can expand services based on demand within a few days," said Sankalp Kelshikar, Co-founder and Head of Cityflo Corporate.

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Fleet Expansion Planned

Cityflo currently operates around 100 buses serving BKC from various residential catchments across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and plans to induct another 50 buses as demand increases. In addition to the corporate pass programme, the operator will also offer free metro feeder bus rides every Friday throughout July as part of the Public Transport Day campaign.

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