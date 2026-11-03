Mumbai Metro Line 3 Boosts Train Frequency With 46 Additional Weekday Trips Amid Rising Passenger Demand |

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has enhanced services on the Aqua Line (Metro Line 3) by introducing 46 additional train trips on weekdays, increasing the total daily trips from 291 to 337 with effect from 2 November 2026.

Peak-Hour Train Interval Reduced To 4 Minutes 25 Seconds

With ridership on the Aqua Line continuing to grow, the increase in services will significantly reduce overcrowding and commuter waiting times. Peak-hour train headway has been reduced from 4 minutes 50 seconds to 4 minutes 25 seconds, as per the MMRC.

Following the commencement of full-section operations between Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade, daily train trips were increased to 271 and subsequently to 282 Trips and later 291 Trips. With the latest enhancement, weekday daily trips now stand at 337, reflecting MMRC's commitment to meeting growing commuter demand.

The revised weekday timetable will provide higher service frequency, reduced overcrowding, waiting times, and greater convenience for passengers. Weekend services continue to operate as per the separate weekend timetable. MMRC will continue to monitor ridership trends and operational requirements and undertake further service enhancements as required to ensure a seamless, reliable, and efficient travel experience.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/