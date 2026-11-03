Maharashtra FDA Seizes Food Stock Worth ₹45 Lakh In Three-Day Drive, 4,002 Kg Of Sweets Confiscated In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized 4,002 kg of sweets and halwa worth Rs 11.11 lakh from a luxury bus in Chembur after finding the food items being transported in unhygienic conditions without temperature control. The seizure was part of a three-day state-wide inspection drive conducted between November 1 and 3 to prevent the sale and transportation of unsafe, adulterated and prohibited food items during the festive season.

Luxury Bus Intercepted On Santacruz-Chembur Link Road

The FDA's Food Safety Department, Zone 7, intercepted a luxury bus operated by Tania Travels (registration number AR 01 S 6030) on the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road near Tilak Nagar Police Station on November 2. During inspection, officials found that a large consignment of sweets was being transported without adequate temperature control and under unhygienic conditions, raising concerns about food safety and possible adulteration.

The department seized the entire consignment weighing 4,002 kg, valued at approximately Rs 11,11,174. It included 2,098 kg of Gopal Sweet Barfi, 598 kg of Nandi Indian Dessert, 538 kg of Shree Bansidhar Sweet Halwa, 448 kg of Shree Gokul Traditional Sweets, 268 kg of Nandi Indian Sweet Halwa and 52 kg of Shree Gokul Halwa.

Six Food Samples Sent For Laboratory Analysis

Six formal samples were collected from the seized food items and sent for laboratory analysis. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the test reports are received. The operation was conducted jointly by the FDA and the police.

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Meanwhile, the FDA seized food stock worth approximately Rs 45 lakh across Maharashtra during the three-day drive. The crackdown resulted in the suspension of licences of five establishments, registration of three FIRs, arrest of two persons, seizure of two vehicles and sealing of two establishments.

Apart from Mumbai, the drive covered the Konkan, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati and Nagpur divisions. Officials seized food stock worth Rs 22.34 lakh, including sweets, khawa, farsan, edible oil and dry fruits, on suspicion of being substandard, adulterated or unsafe. Prohibited food items worth another Rs 11.55 lakh were seized in the Konkan and Nashik divisions.

The FDA also inspected hotels, restaurants, sweet shops and manufacturing units. Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said inspections revealed unhygienic food preparation and storage, suspected adulteration, labelling deficiencies and violations of food safety regulations.

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