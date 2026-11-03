Only 4 Societies Apply For BMC's OC Amnesty Scheme As AutoDCR Technical Glitches Delay Applications | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC in August sanctioned the much-awaited occupation certificate (OC Amnesty Scheme) aiming to benefit more than 19,000 building in Mumbai which lacks OC, and the guidelines for the same was issued on September 9. However, as of November 3, only four societies have been able to successfully apply under the amnesty scheme as the BMC's AutoDCR website runs through technical issues in uploading documents.

Applications Received From Mahim, Mulund, Dadar-Naigaon And Borivali

The four non-OC buildings who has managed to apply under the OC Amnesty Scheme includes one each from Mahim, Mulund, Dadar-Naigon and Borivali area.

To address the issues coming in way of applications and to inform the public about the application process, the Practicing Engineers Architects & Town Planners Association (PEATA) held an information and awareness program on Tuesday. The event saw Mumbai Suburban Minister Ashish Shelar as the chief guest- who had announced the policy last year, and other attendees included BMC's Development Plan chief engineer Sunil Rathod, Rajan Bandelkar from NAREDCO India and several architects and Coperative society members coming from across Mumbai.

Ashish Shelar Assures Support To Homebuyers Facing OC Difficulties

In his speech, minister Shelar acknowledged the difficulties faced by genuine home buyers legally residents in their flats purchased by hard earned money, but still lacks OC. "It is our duty to provide solutions to citizens residing legally in flats purchased by their hard earned money. I request Architects that if any officer is not cooperating in OC scheme, they should approach me directly." He also urge PEATA to organise seminars at ward level for knowledge of general public of OC Amnesty Scheme applications.

BMC DP chief engineer Sunil Rathod clarified that the amnesty scheme is not only for buildings under the BMC, but also other authorities like SRA and MHADA. "The September 9 SOP is issued for BMC. But, the SRA and MHADA can bring SOP and implement the OC Amnesty Scheme in a way to benefit maximum non-OC buildings in Mumbai."

Fire Safety Compliance Cannot Be Waived, Says BMC Official

Rathod added that the compliances for Fire safety and other which are paramount for residents safety and security cannot be waived off, but the government has tried to relax maximum possible things to ensure OC is granted to maximum buildings and take the policy to a logical end.

Meanwhile, the BMC has written to the state urban development department seeking clarification on application by individual members under the amnesty scheme.

President of PEATA Yomesh Rao said, "There is no clear formula on individual applicants. So BMC has written to UDD to issue clear directions. For applicants in the first six months the penalty is waved off, next six months 50% penalty is implemented under the recent OC amnesty scheme, while after one year full penalty is applicable. However, since genuine suffers are not able to submit their applications, the six months time period, which legally began from September 9, is getting wasted. The societies have only four months remaining to apply to get the penalty waive off. Thus it is important to organise seminars, information and awareness programs for residents benefit to help them apply correctly and in time."

The PEATA and NAREDCO also urged the housing societies to appoint senior architects to apply on their behalf who has better knowledge and understanding of the OC Amnesty Scheme and government rules, to ensure they do not face more difficulties.

The scheme is applicable to residential, schools and hospital buildings which were occupied before 17/11/2016 with individual unit's carpet area up to 80 sq mt (861 sq ft) and which have been granted IOD/amendment plans and development/construction permission as per the prevailing rules by the BMC and have not received OC. The applications have to be made online on AutoDCR by architect/licensed surveyor, and also allows individual flat owner to apply for regularisation.

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