Mumbai Metro Line 2B Safety Row: RTI Activist Seeks Probe Over Mosque Beneath Elevated Girder In Chembur

A mosque structure beneath a Metro Line 2B girder in Chembur has sparked safety concerns ahead of the corridor’s commercial launch | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 26: The presence of a functional mosque directly beneath a Metro Line 2B girder in Postal Colony, Chembur, has led to RTI activist Anil Galgali demanding an independent inquiry into why the mosque structure was not removed before the project nears commercial operations.

Safety concerns raised

The elevated Metro 2B corridor, Phase 1 between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankurd, has received clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety for its commercial operations and is expected to begin operations after the ongoing state assembly session.

However, the proximity of the religious structure to the metro girder in Chembur has raised concerns among residents and activists over public safety and administrative accountability.

Galgali alleged that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Metro 2B has undergone multiple revisions over the years. “When the DPR has been changed time and again, accountability becomes crucial. How did a situation arise where a mosque remains directly beneath a metro pillar? This warrants a thorough and independent inquiry,” Galgali said.

He further questioned why the structure was not addressed before the project reached the commissioning stage.

“Allowing metro services to begin without resolving such a serious safety concern will only increase risk. Religious structures are sensitive locations and often soft targets. Public safety must take precedence over administrative convenience,” he added.

Call for consistency in enforcement

In earlier infrastructure projects such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Santacruz–Chembur Link Road, authorities had undertaken relocation of religious structures to facilitate construction. In contrast, activists argue that the current situation under Metro 2B reflects inconsistency in enforcement and planning standards, he said.

Also Watch:

Local residents have similarly expressed apprehension that the minimal gap between the structure and the elevated corridor could make the girder easily accessible, posing risks to both commuters and devotees in case of any untoward incident. MMRDA did not respond to earlier queries.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/