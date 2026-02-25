Mumbai Metro Line 2B Safety Row: Mosque Under Elevated Girder In Chembur Sparks Public Risk Concerns Ahead Of Launch

Safety concerns rise as a mosque stands directly beneath the elevated Metro Line 2B structure near Chembur ahead of commercial operations | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 24: A functional mosque located directly below the Metro 2B elevated girder in close proximity near Postal Colony in Chembur has triggered serious safety concerns, with residents and activists accusing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) of being negligent on public safety ahead of the corridor’s commercial launch. As Phase 1 is to begin anytime soon, later other parts of the corridor are to be opened to public use.

Locals and civic representatives say the gap between the religious structure and the metro infrastructure is so minimal that the elevated corridor can be accessed with ease, potentially putting both metro passengers and mosque devotees at risk once operations begin in case of any untoward incident or emergency.

Activists question delay in demolition

“The authority has put the safety of travellers at risk. Before the structure is demolished, metro operations should not be commenced. Both devotees and commuters remain vulnerable in case of any untoward incident,” said Chembur-based activist Rishi Marwah, who also claimed that the mosque was just a ground floor structure and later raised in height, which is now close to the Metro girder.

He further questioned that the Bombay High Court has repeatedly directed the removal of illegal religious structures obstructing public roads and footpaths, so why the mosque was not demolished.

The Metro 2B detailed project report has been altered multiple times, raising serious questions about planning and execution, alleged RTI activist Anil Galgali. “Allowing metro services to begin without removing the mosque structure will only add to security and safety risks. Religious structures are often soft targets, and this cannot be ignored,” said Galgali.

Corporator alleges political pressure

Local BJP corporator Asha Marathe (Ward 152) said the issue has been flagged repeatedly since the start of construction, but no action has been taken so far.

“We have been following up regularly from the day the metro work began, yet the structure remains. This is a serious lapse,” she said, adding that demolition of the mosque will also lead to road widening, providing major relief to commuters.

Her husband, Subhash Marathe, who is also actively working in the area and is BJP Cooperative Cell Vice President, alleged that political pressure during the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government stalled the demolition of this mosque.

He further alleged that the metro pillar was shifted to avoid demolition and that while the mosque’s minaret bearing the crescent symbol was also removed, the main structure was left intact and metro work was done. He added that no court case was there which prevented the mosque’s demolition.

“Anything can happen. If any illegal activity takes place, who will be responsible? The proximity is so close that one can climb easily onto the metro girder. Passenger safety will go for a toss,” Asha Marathe added.

MMRDA did not respond to queries sent regarding the safety concerns and the status of the structure.

Metro 2B Phase 1 cleared by CMRS

Metro Line 2B’s Phase 1 corridor between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd has already received clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

Commercial operations are expected to begin after the ongoing State Assembly session, raising questions over whether safety audits have adequately factored in ground-level risks around the elevated infrastructure once the entire route is made operational in a phased manner.

