Mumbai Infra News: MMRDA Achieves Major Milestone On Metro Line 2B With Successful U-Girder Launch Over Halav Bridge | VIDEO

Mumbai, Feb 21: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has successfully completed the launching of two U-girders above Halav Bridge on Mumbai Metro Line 2B (D.N. Nagar – Mandale) at 4 a.m. on February 21.

Vital East–West corridor

Metro Line 2B is a vital East–West corridor that will link key residential and commercial hubs, including D.N. Nagar, BKC, Kurla, Chembur and Mandale. The successful completion of this complex activity reflects steady progress towards delivering a reliable and efficient public transport system for lakhs of daily commuters.

Engineering within airport funnel zone

MMRDA said, “The Halav Bridge section required precise engineering as it falls within the airport funnel zone, where the vertical clearance between the Metro viaduct and the existing bridge is restricted to 3.5 metres. Despite these technical constraints, the work was executed smoothly after securing all necessary approvals from concerned authorities.”

Night-time execution to minimise disruption

To ensure public convenience, the operation was carried out during night hours in this busy traffic zone. This planning minimised disruption, maintained safety, and enabled efficient handling of heavy lifting equipment. Light motor vehicles such as auto-rickshaws, taxis, tempos and ambulances continue to use Halav Bridge, while heavy vehicles have been systematically diverted through alternate routes.

Progress at S. G. Barve Marg station

The adjacent S. G. Barve Marg Metro Station has been thoughtfully designed as a single-level station in line with aviation height norms. Foundations and pier works for the station, along with viaduct sections on both sides of Halav Bridge, have already been completed, reflecting coordinated and timely execution.

Technical details of girder erection

The two U-girders (P610–P611 LHS), each measuring 20 metres in length, were erected using 500 MT capacity cranes under expert supervision. With this milestone completed, the project advances to the next stages, including track laying, installation of the overhead catenary system, power supply and telecommunication infrastructure.

Area improvement and road widening

In parallel, area improvements are being planned with a forward-looking approach. The proposed widening of A.H. Wadia Road, in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, is aimed at easing traffic circulation and supporting smoother movement during Ganesh Visarjan and other peak periods. Rehabilitation of affected structures is progressing in a structured and equitable manner to ensure inclusive development.

Towards faster and efficient travel

With each milestone, Metro Line 2B moves closer to becoming a reliable and efficient transport option for the people of Mumbai and will reduce travel time, decongest roads and enhance the overall quality of urban life in Mumbai.

