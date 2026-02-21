MMRDA Partners With JICA To Develop Mumbai Transport Stack For Unified Digital Mobility Network

MMRDA teams up with Japan’s JICA to launch a citywide digital platform integrating metro, rail and bus transport services | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, Feb 20: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has partnered with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to develop the Mumbai Transport Stack (MTS), a citywide digital platform aimed at integrating multiple modes of transport into a unified, data-driven mobility ecosystem. The authority has made a budgetary provision of Rs 25 crore for the project in 2026-27.

Described as an open data exchange platform, the MTS is designed to connect metro systems, buses, suburban railways and other mobility services through a common digital infrastructure.

Big Update: 👇



Mumbai’s next mobility revolution has begun.



The Mumbai Transport Stack (MTS) is officially underway, an open data exchange platform that will unify Mumbai’s entire transport network and unlock affordable, next-generation mobility for Mumbaikars.



The MMRDA has… pic.twitter.com/DeTYvwU1sW — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) February 20, 2026

The initiative is being developed with technical support from JICA Dx Lab, which has worked with cities globally to create open, data-driven transport ecosystems.

Senior officials from MMRDA and JICA, including Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, and JICA representatives Yamada Tomoyuki and Naemura Maliko, recently held detailed consultations to initiate the project.

Built on MaaS and open data principles

The MTS is built on open standard data exchange protocols and the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) framework. The system aims to allow different transport modes to interact through interoperable data systems, enabling a coordinated transport network for citizens, operators and government agencies.

According to MMRDA, the platform will be developed on five core principles – open source, interoperability, privacy by design, trusted and secure systems, and scalability.

Once implemented, it is expected to support unified transport data flows, enable data-driven urban planning and provide open application programming interfaces (APIs) for developers and innovators to build new mobility solutions.

End-to-end travel integration for commuters

For commuters, the MTS is expected to offer end-to-end ticket booking, real-time tracking of trains, buses and metro services, seamless multimodal trip planning and real-time parking information.

Officials said the platform is aimed at making travel faster, simpler and more reliable, while also improving the efficiency of transport operations across the region.

Also Watch:

MMRDA officials said the initiative marks a shift towards building a unified, intelligent transport network for Mumbai, with digital infrastructure forming the backbone of future mobility planning and service delivery.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/