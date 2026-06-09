Mumbai Metro Line 2B: Chembur Station Gets CMRS Nod, Set To Strengthen Metro, Monorail And Rail Connectivity

Chembur's New Metro Interchange Is Expected To Improve Connectivity Between Mumbai Metro, Monorail And Suburban Rail Networks | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 8: Chembur is set to emerge as a vital multimodal transport hub in Mumbai after the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) granted safety clearance for the Chembur station on Metro Line 2B. Sources indicate the station will open shortly and join the operational Phase I section of the corridor this month.

This development coincides with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) preparing to resume Mumbai Monorail services following a prolonged suspension and extensive system upgrades.

Transport planners believe integrating the new metro station and restarting the monorail could significantly increase passenger footfall across both networks.

Metro Line 2B Phase I and Chembur station integration

Currently, Phase I of Metro Line 2B operates along a 5.4-km stretch between Diamond Garden and Mandale, serving five stations – Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd and Mandale.

The addition of Chembur station provides a crucial interchange connecting Metro Line 2B with the suburban railway network and the Mumbai Monorail.

A key advantage of this integration is the proximity between the upcoming Chembur Metro station and the VN Purav monorail station, which are located barely 50 metres apart. This short distance allows commuters to switch seamlessly between the two transit systems.

Officials expect the integration to substantially improve ridership on the monorail corridor, which has historically struggled to attract passengers due to its inability to connect directly with multiple mass transit systems.

Monorail modernisation and approvals

The 19.54-km monorail corridor, linking Sant Ghadge Maharaj (SGM) Chowk and Chembur, recently secured the final statutory safety certification required for operations under an upgraded communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling system. This technology is expected to improve reliability, efficiency and frequency management.

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As part of the modernisation programme, the MMRDA has procured 10 new made-in-India monorail trains and refurbished the existing fleet. Authorities are now awaiting final approval from the state government to restart passenger services.

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