Mumbai Metro Line 12: Iron Rod Falls From Under-Construction Site In Kalyan, Hits Youth On Head; Critical In ICU

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Thane: A youth was left critically injured after an iron rod allegedly fell from an under-construction Metro Line 12 site and struck him on the head while he was travelling on a motorcycle in Kalyan East on Wednesday. The incident has raised fresh concerns over safety measures at metro construction sites and the risks posed to commuters passing beneath the elevated infrastructure work.

The injured youth, identified as Abdul Haq, was travelling as a pillion rider on a motorcycle driven by his friend, Hitanshu, when the incident occurred. The two were heading from Kalyan East towards Ulhasnagar when the rod reportedly fell on Haq's head along the stretch between APMC Market and Bail Bazaar, where Metro Line 12 construction is underway.

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Injured Youth In ICU

Haq was initially taken to Meera Hospital by his relatives. He was later shifted to Fortis Hospital for further treatment and is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), reported The Times Of India.

The incident has sparked concerns over whether adequate precautions are being implemented to prevent construction material from falling onto roads used by motorists and pedestrians.

Residents have demanded an inquiry into the incident and strict action against those found responsible for any negligence. Senior Inspector Baliramsingh Pardeshi of Mahatma Phule police station said the police would record Haq's statement and conduct further investigation into the incident.

Metro Line 12, which is being constructed to connect Kalyan with Taloja, is among the infrastructure projects underway in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The latest incident has also brought renewed attention to similar accidents reported at metro construction sites in the region.

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Previous Accidents At Metro Construction Sites

In February this year, an autorickshaw driver was killed in Mulund after a concrete parapet slab allegedly fell from an under-construction Metro Line 4 site. In another incident in Bhiwandi last year, 20-year-old Sonu Ali, an autorickshaw passenger, was seriously injured after an iron rod measuring around seven to eight feet fell from an under-construction Metro Line 5 site and pierced his head.

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