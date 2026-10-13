Thane Ring Metro Project: Maha Metro MD Shravan Hardikar To Address Public Queries On Route, Stations And Timeline On October 15th | File

Thane: To address public queries and clarify details regarding the upcoming Thane Ring Metro project, a public interaction session featuring Maha Metro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar has been organized on Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 PM at Gadkari Rangayatan.

The event is organized by the Rotary Club of Thane. Senior journalist and analyst Dr. Uday Nirgudkar will interview Mr. Hardikar during the open session.

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Addressing Key Infrastructure Questions

The 29-kilometer circular metro project aims to transform Thane’s internal urban transport network. However, local residents have raised several questions regarding:

The exact route alignment and station planning.

Project necessity, execution timelines, and overall impact on commuting.

Maha Metro has previously executed metro rail projects in Nagpur and Pune, where expansion work is currently underway, and is also managing operations for the Navi Mumbai Metro.

Event Details & Entry Guidelines

Venue: Gadkari Rangayatan, Thane.

Date & Time: Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 PM.

Entry: Free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Seating Arrangement: The front rows are reserved for Rotary Club members.

The Rotary Club of Thane has invited citizens to submit their questions regarding the Thane Ring Metro to the organizers at Gadkari Rangayatan prior to the event. Selected questions will be included by Dr. Uday Nirgudkar in the live interview.