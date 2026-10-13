Thane: Shahapur Revenue Lok Adalat Resolves 18 Land Disputes, Settles Four Inheritance Cases Pending For Nearly 50 Years | file pic

Mumbai: In a major relief to residents facing long-pending land disputes, the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Revenue Lok Adalat in Shahapur, Thane district, resolved 18 of the 32 cases heard, including four inheritance-entry disputes pending for nearly 50 years, bringing an end to prolonged uncertainty for the affected families concerned.

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Organised by Maharashtra’s revenue and forest department, the initiative aimed to expedite pending quasi-judicial revenue matters, encourage settlements through mutual consent and help citizens secure their rightful claims in land records.

The Lok Adalat was held under a concept proposed by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Shahapur Tehsildar Parameshwar Kasule heard the cases and oversaw the settlement of 18 matters through mutual consent.

Decades-old inheritance disputes resolved

The four decades-old inheritance disputes concerned entries relating to joint-family property. Delays in updating such records had complicated procedures for recording legal heirs’ names in 7/12 land extracts and establishing claims in revenue records.

The Lok Adalat also settled two disputes over access roads in Tembhurli and Nandgaon, two cases concerning names in the Record of Rights and two matters related to the Kul Kayda. Eight complaints involving 7/12 land extracts were resolved.

Settlements bring relief to residents

The settlements are expected to benefit residents who have made repeated visits to revenue offices seeking corrections and updates. Delays in resolving such matters often impose financial costs, consume time and prolong uncertainty over property rights.

Revenue disputes involving inheritance entries, ownership records, access roads and amendments to land extracts remain common in rural areas. The Lok Adalat offers a forum for resolving eligible cases through discussion and agreement while reducing the revenue administration’s pending workload.

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