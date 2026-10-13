Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Skyline Developers To Pay ₹1.21 Crore To 2 Matunga Flat Owners

The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Skyline Developers to clear outstanding redevelopment dues and register the flat owners’ permanent alternate accommodation agreement | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 12, 2026: The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Skyline Developers to pay Rs. 1.21 crore to two flat owners for failing to honour financial commitments made under agreements for the redevelopment of a Matunga property.

The commission also ordered the developer to register their permanent alternate accommodation agreement within 60 days and pay 8% annual interest on the ₹88 lakh enhanced floor space index (FSI) compensation from the date of default until payment.

In an order dated October 7, the commission held Skyline Developers guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for withholding agreed compensation, unpaid transit rent and delay penalties, besides failing to register the permanent alternate accommodation agreement.

Commission Flags Unfair Practices

“Finally, the Commission takes serious note of the developer conduct following the handover of possession. Instead of fulfilling their financial and statutory obligations, the Developer issued a demand notice dated 01.06.2022, arbitrarily claiming Rs. 30,26,592 from the Complainants under the guise of unauthorized alterations. Issuing such a baseless demand four years after the Municipal Corporation had already granted an Occupation Certificate in May 2018 is a transparently retaliatory tactic designed to intimidate the Complainants and obscure the Developer’s own severe defaults.”

“Such conduct moves beyond mere deficiency in service into the realm of restrictive and unfair trade practices. The prolonged deprivation of rightful dues, the statutory vacuum created by the non-registration of the flat, and the consequent pressure from the newly formed housing society have undeniably subjected the Complainants to severe mental agony, harassment, and financial hardship, thereby entitling them to substantial compensatory damages and the costs of this litigation.”

Dispute Over Redevelopment Agreements

The complaint was filed by Sejal Pravin Shah and Monal H Mehta, who, along with their late mother, held an undivided share in a property known as Magan Vihar in Matunga. The family had entered into redevelopment agreements with the developer in 2010 and 2015.

Under the agreements, the developer was required to provide a flat measuring at least 1,395 sq ft carpet area, two car parking spaces and additional monetary benefits. Flat No. 402 was handed over to the complainants in May 2018, but several contractual obligations remained unfulfilled.

The complainants alleged that the developer failed to pay ₹88 lakh towards enhanced compensation following an increase in FSI from 2.5 to 3. They also sought ₹6.60 lakh in unpaid transit rent for December 2017 to April 2018, Rs. 16.50 lakh as a penalty for delayed possession and reimbursement of ₹10 lakh spent on raw materials.

Developer Failed To Contest Case

The commission noted that the developer had neither appeared in the proceedings nor filed a written version, following which the matter proceeded ex parte in December 2023. The complainants’ documentary evidence and submissions, therefore, remained unchallenged.

Rejecting any doubt over the complainants’ status as consumers, the commission held that surrendering development rights in exchange for a newly constructed flat and monetary compensation constituted consideration for housing construction services.

The commission also observed that despite handing over possession, the developer had failed to register the permanent alternate accommodation agreement as required under the contract. It noted that the municipal corporation had issued an occupation certificate for the building on May 4, 2018.

Compensation And Registration Ordered

The developer had subsequently issued a notice in June 2022 demanding ₹30.26 lakh from the complainants for alleged unauthorised alterations. The commission viewed the demand in the context of the developer’s outstanding contractual obligations and held that the conduct amounted to an unfair trade practice.

Apart from directing payment of the ₹88 lakh enhanced FSI compensation, ₹6.60 lakh in transit rent, ₹16.50 lakh as a delay penalty and ₹10 lakh towards raw materials, the commission awarded ₹1 lakh as compensation for mental agony, harassment and hardship, along with ₹50,000 towards litigation costs.

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The commission directed Skyline Developers to execute and register the permanent alternate accommodation agreement dated February 18, 2015, within 60 days of receiving the order. The developer must bear the stamp duty and registration charges for 1,000 sq ft of carpet area, while the complainants must pay their proportionate share for the remaining area.

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