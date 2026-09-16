Mumbai Metro Line 11 Awaits Centre's Nod Nearly A Year After State Approval, Wadala-Gateway Corridor Still Pending

The proposed Metro Line 11 will connect Wadala with the Gateway of India through a largely underground corridor | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: The proposed Metro Line 11 connecting Wadala to Gateway of India is yet to get the Central government's approval, nearly a year after it was cleared by the state cabinet. It will be the city’s second underground metro corridor after the operational Aqua Line running between Colaba and SEEPZ via BKC.

Project Awaits Central Approval

The 17.5-km corridor was approved by the Maharashtra cabinet in September last year. Since then, the project file is pending with the Centre.

Officials from Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the implementing agency for the project, said the proposal has been forwarded for Central cabinet approval.

“The central cabinet approval is yet to be obtained. This will also pave the way for loan signing process and only thereafter the tender process will start,” an official had said. There has been no further movement since last year.

14 Stations On Underground Corridor

Metro 11 is planned as an extension of the Green Line from Anik Depot, Wadala to Gateway of India. The fully underground corridor, except for one at-grade station, will have 14 stations in total, covering key areas like Wadala Truck Terminal, Sewri, Byculla, Bhendi Bazaar, Crawford Market and CSMT.

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JICA To Fund Proposed Line

The project is proposed to be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Once built, it will integrate with Metro Line 3 at CSMT, Metro Line 4 and Monorail at Wadala, and suburban railway stations at Byculla and CSMT, improving north-south connectivity in South and East Mumbai.

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