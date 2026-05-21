Groundwork For Mumbai Metro 11 Connecting Gateway Of India To Bandra Begins Soon; MMRC Floats Tender For Underground Utility Surveys

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Mumbai: Mumbai’s ambitious Mumbai Metro Line 11 expansion towards Bandra Terminus via Dharavi has moved a step closer to reality, with the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) initiating preparatory work for the proposed underground extension corridor.

The agency has begun the process of identifying underground utilities and obstacles along the planned alignment before civil construction work begins on the crucial transport link expected to improve connectivity between central Mumbai, key railway stations and upcoming Metro corridors.

According to a Hindustan Times report, as part of the initial groundwork, MMRC has floated a tender to appoint a specialised agency to conduct underground utility surveys in densely populated stretches falling along the proposed route.

The survey will use Ground Penetration Radar (GPR) technology to detect and map underground infrastructure up to a depth of five metres, including water pipelines, drainage lines, electricity cables and telecom ducts.

“The scope of work includes detailed mapping of underground utilities along with preparation of plans, photographs and technical reports,” an MMRC official said, as quoted by HT.

The selected consultant will also coordinate with various civic bodies and infrastructure agencies to identify underground obstructions and submit a final report within one month of appointment.

The proposed extension was cleared earlier this year after the Maharashtra government directed MMRC in March to extend the Metro 11 corridor by 6.9 kilometres from Wadala to Bandra Terminus through Dharavi.

The corridor is expected to pass through one of Mumbai’s most densely populated urban zones and is being seen as a key infrastructure project to strengthen east-west and north-south public transport connectivity.

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Originally conceived as an extension of Mumbai Metro Line 4 connecting Wadala, Ghatkopar, Thane and Kasarvadavali, the project has now been redesigned to create direct connectivity towards Bandra Terminus, one of the city’s major railway hubs.

The larger Metro 11 corridor will eventually connect Wadala to the Gateway of India through Nagpada and Crawford Market, majorly improving access to south Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government has estimated the cost of the initial 16.5-km Metro 11 project at Rs 23,487 crore in the 2026-27 state budget. unding for the project will come from multiple agencies. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will contribute Rs 2,411 crore, while the Mumbai Port Authority will provide Rs 804 crore.

The Maharashtra and Central governments will each contribute Rs 3,137 crore, while over Rs 12,000 crore is expected to be raised through institutional loans.

Officials said the underground utility mapping exercise marks one of the first major on-ground activities before full-scale construction begins for the high-cost Metro corridor.