Mumbai Metro: Huge Banner Blocks Route Map, Fare Board At Acharya Atre Chowk Station; BMC Registers Complaint After Viral Post | X

Mumbai: A large banner placed outside Acharya Atre Chowk Metro station in Mumbai has created a hurdle for the commuters after it allegedly obstructed the station's route map and fare information board, making it difficult for passengers to access essential travel information.

The issue came to light after a social media user shared visuals of the banner on X and urged the authorities to take action.

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The complaint comes amid the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) ongoing efforts to curb unauthorised banners, hoardings and posters across the city.

Huge Banner Blocks Metro Route Map And Fare Board

The social media post shows a large banner installed directly in front of the information display at Acharya Atre Chowk Metro station.

Its placement has also raised concerns about inconvenience to pedestrians and passengers entering or exiting the station.

The post on X highlighted the obstruction and called for immediate intervention by the authorities. The user tagged the official accounts of Mumbai Metro, BMC, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Mumbai Police, drawing attention to the issue.

BMC Registers Complaint

Following the complaint, the BMC responded on X and confirmed that the grievance had been registered on its Management and Redressal of Grievance (MARG) portal.

“We have registered your complaint on the MARG (Management And Redressal of Grievance) portal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. For further details regarding the action to be taken, please visit the portal,” the civic body stated.

Mayor Ritu Tawde's Campaign Against Illegal Banners

The complaint comes against the backdrop of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's campaign to eliminate unauthorised flex banners, hoardings, posters and stickers from public spaces.

The initiative, launched under the slogan “Shadu Bappa for 10 Days – Flex-Free Mumbai for 365 Days,” aims to tackle visual pollution across the city.

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