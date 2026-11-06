Mumbai Metro Expansion In New Year As MMRDA Plans To Open More Stations On Lines 9 & 2B, Boosting Connectivity Across MMR | File Pic

Mumbai: Metro commuters in Mumbai and the extended suburbs can look forward to more connectivity in the coming months, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) targeting the opening of additional stations on Metro Lines 9 and 2B by the end of the year.

The planned expansion is expected to improve last-mile connectivity, bring more residential neighbourhoods onto the Metro network and make travel between different parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region easier.

Four More Stations On Metro Line 9

On Metro Line 9, the second phase will add four stations — Sai Baba Nagar, Meditya Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Garden and Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium. The extension is expected to benefit residents of Mira-Bhayandar by providing better access to the Metro network and connections towards other parts of Mumbai.

The first phase of Metro Line 9, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon, was opened to commuters in April 2026. The corridor extends Metro Line 7, which connects Dahisar East with Gundavali in Andheri East. Together, the two corridors strengthen Metro connectivity along the western suburbs and towards Mira-Bhayandar.

Metro Line 2B Expansion Planned

The MMRDA is also aiming to commission additional stations on Metro Line 2B, which connects DN Nagar in Andheri West to Mandale in the eastern suburbs. The first approximately 5-km stretch between Chembur and Mandale has already opened to commuters. The next phase will bring more stations into operation, extending the Metro network across the eastern suburbs.

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Improved Connectivity Across Mumbai Region

With more stations being added to the existing corridors, the MMRDA aims to strengthen public transport connectivity across the city and its neighbouring areas, bringing the prospect of more seamless Metro travel closer to commuters.

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