'Thane-Bhiwandi Metro Expected To Be Ready By December 2026, Passenger Services May Begin Soon,' Says Kapil Patil |

Bhiwandi: Commuters travelling between Bhiwandi and Thane could soon get relief from chronic traffic congestion with the Thane-Bhiwandi Metro corridor expected to be completed by December paving the way for the commencement of passenger services. Former Union Minister of State Kapil Patil announced the development on Friday after inspecting the ongoing works at three metro stations in Bhiwandi.

Kapil Patil Inspects Three Metro Stations In Bhiwandi

Patil visited the Dhamankar Naka, Anjurphata and Kalher metro stations to review the progress of the project. At Kalher station, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) officials briefed him on the construction status and the remaining work. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed within the next two months and that metro services could begin soon thereafter.

During the inspection at Anjurphata station, officials highlighted difficulties in making space available for installing lifts and escalators. The required land is yet to be acquired. Patil subsequently spoke to the landowner over the phone and appealed for cooperation in the larger public interest. He expressed confidence that the land acquisition hurdles would be resolved soon.

Metro Expected To Ease Traffic Congestion And Support Bhiwandi's Industrial Growth

Calling the metro an essential transport project for Bhiwandi, Patil said its commencement would make daily commuting faster and more convenient while also supporting the city's industrial growth. The corridor is expected to provide considerable relief to thousands of commuters who regularly travel towards Thane.

Patil recalled that he had first pushed for a metro connection from Thane through Bhiwandi to Kalyan in 2016, considering the city's growing traffic problems. The proposal was approved by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the foundation stone ceremony for the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan Metro corridor in 2018 at a programme in Kalyan.

Clarifying his position on the political credit surrounding the project, Patil said its credit belonged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis adding that he did not believe in taking political credit. He said those claiming credit should also acknowledge the contributions of everyone who worked towards making the project possible.

He further maintained that he had consistently pursued the Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan corridor, while the proposed Metro 5A extension beyond Kalyan was being pursued by the local MP. He also urged members of the Mahayuti alliance to maintain political decorum while discussing the project's achievements.

Earlier, BJP workers and local residents welcomed Patil during his visits to the three metro stations.

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