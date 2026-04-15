Mumbai Metro Commuters Face Mounting Inconvenience As Direct Service Between Line 2A And Line 7 Discontinued After Line 9 Launch | File Photo

Mumbai: Commuters on Mumbai’s western suburban Metro network are facing mounting inconvenience after authorities discontinued the direct service between Metro Line 2A (Dahisar West to DN Nagar Andheri West) and Line 7(Gundavli Andheri East to Dahisar East), forcing a changeover at Dahisar following the launch of Phase 1 of Metro Line 9 on April 8.

Separate Corridors Trigger Complaints

The move by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to operate Metro Line 2A and Metro Line 7 as separate corridors has triggered complaints from daily passengers, many of whom relied on the earlier seamless connectivity between Andheri West and Gundavli.

Passengers said the mandatory interchange at Dahisar station has become a major bottleneck, leading to crowding, delays and confusion during peak hours.

Commuters Express Frustration

“The forced change at Dahisar East is a major problem. It disrupts the entire Gundavli-Andheri West commute,” said one commuter, who travelled on the route. Another passenger flagged “chaos at platforms” and a “complete lack of crowd management,” adding that routine journeys from Anand Nagar to Gundavli have been significantly affected.

Regular office-goers from Borivali, IC Colony, Kandarpada and Dahisar said they are among the worst hit. “Earlier, direct trains made it easy to reach business hubs like Nesco, Nirlon and Oberoi Commerz. Now, changing trains adds time and inconvenience. Authorities should restore some direct services,” a commuter said.

Line 7 Integrated with Line 9

The changes come as Line 7 (Red Line) has been integrated with Metro Line 9 to provide direct connectivity from Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar. The integrated Red Line corridor from Gundavli to Kashigaon spans nearly 20km and operates with a peak frequency of under six minutes. Meanwhile, Line 2A now runs as a standalone corridor between Andheri West and Dahisar East.

Read Also MCZMA Grants Conditional Approval To Nine Navigational Channel Dredging Projects Bans Backdoor Sand...

However, commuters say the operational shift has increased congestion, particularly on the Red Line. “There was barely space to board after Devipada, and stressed the need for tighter five-minute frequency during rush hours,” said another commuter.

Urgent Relief Measures Sought

With crowding intensifying near the Dahisar interchange and north-end coaches bearing the brunt, daily riders are urging MMRDA to review the decision and reintroduce limited direct services between Andheri West and Gundavli to ease pressure.

So far, MMRDA has maintained that the new configuration is aimed at improving long-term connectivity, but commuters say immediate relief measures are needed to manage peak-hour demand and reduce interchange-related delays.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/