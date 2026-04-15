MCZMA Grants Conditional Approval To Nine Navigational Channel Dredging Projects Bans Backdoor Sand Mining In Coastal Zones | File Pic

Mumbai: Noting that dredging of nine navigational channels proposed by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) must not turn into backdoor sand mining, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has granted conditional approval to the projects and referred the issue to the Centre.

Nine Proposals Recommended

The MCZMA has recommended the nine proposals to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), drawing a firm line that the expansion of navigational channels—covering Jaigad Creek, Ulhas River, Bankot Creek, Dabhol Creek, Kundalika–Revdanda Creek, Patalganga Creek, Vasai Creek, Vaghotan River and Panvel Creek across Ratnagiri, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts—must not involve any commercial sand extraction.

The decision, taken at the Authority’s 195th meeting on March 25, follows its earlier rejection of six similar proposals that were flagged as being driven by sand extraction. According to the official minutes, uploaded recently, MCZMA has reiterated that while clearing and widening of navigational channels is permissible under the CRZ Notification, 2019, any commercial use of dredged material is strictly prohibited.

Stringent Safeguards Imposed

In the revised proposals placed before it, the Authority found that the projects could be considered, but only with stringent safeguards. It has recommended the cases to MoEFCC with clear riders that dredging must be limited to navigation, that excavated material cannot be auctioned or sold, and that any dredged sand should be used only for sustainable coastal management such as beach nourishment or erosion control. The Authority has also stressed the need for scientific backing through credible environmental assessments and close monitoring to ensure there is no deviation from the stated purpose.

The issue had earlier come under sharp scrutiny when the MMB indicated that dredged sand could be disposed of under the state’s sand policy, raising concerns among expert members that navigational dredging was being used as a pretext for extraction. MCZMA has now reinforced its regulatory position that sand mining is prohibited in CRZ areas and that intent, design and end-use of material will be critical in evaluating such proposals.

Environmental Groups Wary

Environmental groups, while noting the tighter conditions, remain wary. NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar had earlier expressed shock at the nature of the proposals, warning that they could have slipped through as sand mining projects without regulatory intervention. Activists point out that while dredging is necessary for smooth navigation, sand mining under that guise can damage marine ecosystems by smothering fish breeding grounds and coastal vegetation, while also altering river and creek hydrology, increasing erosion and flood risks.

The Authority’s latest decision reflects an attempt to balance economic and navigational needs with ecological safeguards, allowing essential maritime activity but under strict regulatory discipline. By forwarding the proposals with riders, MCZMA has effectively placed the onus on MoEFCC to take a final view. At the same time, putting on record that navigation cannot become a cover for commercial sand extraction.

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