NESCO Drugs Case Takes Startling Turn As Accused Anand Patel's Father Revealed As Notorious Rationing Mafia Operator In Kalyan

lakhan patel (L) & Anand Patel (R) |

Kalyan: The high-profile NESCO drugs party case which has already stirred significant attention across Mumbai, has now taken a startling turn with revelations about the criminal background of one of its key accused, Anand Patel. Investigations have uncovered that his father, Lakhan Patel, is a notorious rationing mafia operator with a long history of serious criminal offences in the Kalyan-Dombivli region.

Community in Shock

The development has sent shockwaves through the local community, particularly in the Mohan Heights residential area where Anand Patel resides. Residents, already disturbed by Anand’s alleged involvement in the drugs case, are now grappling with the revelation of his father’s extensive criminal past, triggering widespread concern and discussion.

According to Kalyan Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Zende, Lakhan Patel has multiple serious cases registered against him across various police stations in the region. His alleged criminal activities primarily revolve around the black marketing and diversion of government-supplied ration grains meant for economically weaker sections. Authorities state that essential commodities such as rice and wheat were illegally siphoned off and sold in the open market at inflated prices.

MPDA and MCOCA Charges

Given the scale and persistence of his alleged operations, stringent legal action had previously been initiated against Lakhan Patel under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act, leading to his detention. Furthermore, he and his associates have also been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for running an organised network involved in the illegal ration trade.

Investigators revealed that Patel had allegedly established a well-organised supply chain for the illicit trade, involving multiple vehicles, storage facilities, and a network of accomplices. His operations extended across several areas, with frequent enforcement actions carried out by the Thane Crime Branch and local police units. Raids conducted at various locations reportedly led to the seizure of ration stocks worth lakhs, including large quantities of rice and wheat.

Multiple Legal Offences

In addition to offences under special laws, Patel faces charges under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, along with violations of the Essential Commodities Act. There are also allegations of obstructing government officials during enforcement drives, including instances of intimidation directed at supply department personnel.

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Police records indicate that the highest number of cases against him have been registered at Kolsewadi, Bazar Peth, and Khadakpada police stations.

Meanwhile, officials probing the NESCO drugs party case believe that further interrogation of Anand Patel could lead to more explosive disclosures. Authorities have indicated that the investigation is intensifying, with the possibility of uncovering a wider criminal nexus linked to the case.

The case continues to evolve, raising serious questions about organised crime networks operating across sectors and their potential interconnections.

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