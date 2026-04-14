Mumbai Metro 9 Sees Strong Ridership, Diamond Garden–Mandale Metro 2B Lags

Metro 9 draws higher commuter numbers while Metro 2B struggles due to limited connectivity and fewer stations | File Photo

Mumbai, April 14, 2026: Mumbai’s newly opened metro stretches have drawn uneven commuter response, with the Dahisar–Kashigaon section of Metro 9 seeing strong ridership, while the Diamond Garden–Mandale stretch on Metro 2B remains underutilised.

Metro 9 sees stronger commuter uptake

Data from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority shows an average daily ridership of 22,356 on the Dahisar–Kashigaon route, compared to just 3,885 on the Diamond Garden–Mandale stretch on Metro 2B.

Both Phase 1 sections were opened on April 8. The higher uptake on Metro 9 is attributed to better connectivity, enabling direct travel from Kashigaon to Andheri via interlinked lines. In contrast, the Diamond Garden–Mandalay section has only five stations, forcing commuters to rely on other transport modes for last-mile connectivity.

Passenger numbers across metro lines

Between April 8 and 12, a total of 14.25 lakh passengers were recorded across Metro 2A, 7, 9 and 2B. Metro 2A led with 7.53 lakh passengers, followed by Metro 7 with 5.40 lakh. Metro 9 saw 1.11 lakh riders, while Metro 2B recorded just 19,426.

Also Watch:

Digital ticketing sees sharp rise

Digital ticketing also rose sharply, with Mumbai One card usage up 37.41 percent to 5.33 lakh users. Authorities expect ridership on the underperforming stretch to improve as connectivity gaps are addressed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/