Mumbai Metro Network To Expand Today With Lines 9 & 2B Inauguration; Know Routes, Timings & More |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro network expands further from Tuesday, April 7, with the launch of two new corridors, Metro Line 2B and Metro Line 9, which will primarily boost suburban connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, both corridors will commence commercial operations a day after their inauguration by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, at separate events in Dahisar and Chembur.

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Commercial Operations To Begin Tomorrow

Metro Line 9, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon in Mira-Bhayandar, marks the first metro corridor in the Thane district, extending rapid transit access deeper into the northern suburbs. Meanwhile, Line 2B will improve connectivity in key Harbour Line areas, including Chembur and adjoining localities. Both the metro corridors will commence operations for public on Wednesday, April 8.

Both lines are being opened in phases, with full corridor operations to follow later. As part of the integration plan, Metro Line 7 will operate in conjunction with Line 9, enabling direct travel from Gundavli in Andheri East to Mira-Bhayandar via Kashigaon. However, Metro Line 2A will continue as a standalone line.

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Details On Timings Of Both Metro Corridors

MMRDA also introduced revised timetables for Lines 2A and 7 to improve frequency and streamline operations. Metro Line 2A will run from 5:50 am to 11 pm, with a peak-hour frequency of around six minutes, operating up to 289 services on weekdays. The integrated Line 7–9 corridor, spanning nearly 20 km, will offer similar timings and frequency, ensuring seamless connectivity across major suburban stretches.

Metro Line 2B (Phase 1), covering approximately 5.4 km between Mandale and Diamond Garden, will operate from 6 am to 10:30 pm with a frequency of about nine-and-a-half minutes, running over 200 services daily.

Mira-Bhayander's first line, Metro Line 9, is ready and with this Dahisar East will become the pivotal station that connects Metro Line 9, 2A and 7.



✔️ Alight at Dahisar East, get down to concourse level and follow the signboards. No need to exit, no further security checks… pic.twitter.com/ulLPKNl7rq — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) April 6, 2026

Dahisar East Emerges As Key Interchange

An important feature remains the interchange at Dahisar station between Lines 2A and 7, allowing passengers to switch lines without exiting the station area. Currently, four metro lines, including Line 1 and the recently launched Metro Line 3, are operational in Mumbai, with further expansion underway.

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