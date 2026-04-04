Mumbai Metro 9: Residents Protest Over Pandurangwadi Metro Station Name Ahead Of Phase 1 Inauguration On April 6 - VIDEO

Mira Bhayandar: Ahead of the inauguration of phase 1 of Mumbai Metro Line 9, a dispute has emerged over the naming of the Pandurangwadi station. Locals have demanded that the station be renamed to Penkarpada, as the metro station is located closer to the area, while Pandurangwadi lies about 1 km away.

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The video shared by Mumbai News showed residents putting up the Penkarpada paper board on the metro station entry gate. Not just this, the report added that the locals have warned of agitation if authorities fail to correct the name before the metro line becomes operational.

Metro Line 9 Phase I spans 4.5 kilometres, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon, with stations at Pandurang Wadi and Miragaon. Though relatively short, the corridor is strategically important as it extends metro access deeper into the northern suburbs and integrates them with Mumbai’s wider transit network.

Meanwhile, the controversy erupted just days ahead of the inauguration on Monday, April 6. Earlier on Friday, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed that Metro Line 9 rail service will be inaugurated on Monday. The inauguration of the metro stretch was earlier scheduled for April 3, but was cancelled.

Metro Line 9 A Boon For Mira Bhayandar Residents

People have long been awaiting the inauguration of Metro Line 9. The area currently depends heavily on road transport, leading to frequent traffic congestion. The new metro line is expected to provide a faster and more reliable travel option, reducing pressure on busy roads. The Line 9 at Dahisar East will connect with Metro Line 7, enabling direct travel from Mira Road and nearby areas to Gundavli in Andheri East.

Metro 9 Trial run

On Thursday, a trial run for Phase 1 was successfully conducted on April 2 between Kashigaon and Dahisar.

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Prior to the trial run, MMRDA Chief Sanjay Mukherjee, alongside senior officials of MMRDA and Maha Mumbai Metro, had also conducted a site inspection and reviewed safety measures and overall operational readiness.

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