Mumbai Metro 9: 'Inauguration Of Phase 1 Of Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar Metro Link Confirmed For April 6,' Says Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik |

Mumbai: The Metro Line 9 rail service between Dahisar East and Mira Bhayandar will be inaugurated on April 6, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said on Friday. Talking to reporters, he said the inauguration of the service got delayed due to certain factors.

"We were waiting for the safety nod first, which we have received...Now the date is set for April 6 for the inauguration of the route," Sarnaik said, as reported by PTI. Once this service starts, people in the region will be relieved as this was a long-pending demand, he said.

Meanwhile, A trial run for Phase 1 of Metro Line 9 was successfully conducted on April 2 between Kashigaon and Dahisar. The inauguration of the metro stretch, which was earlier scheduled for April 3, has now been postponed.

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Earlier this month, MMRDA Chief Sanjay Mukherjee, alongside senior officials of MMRDA and Maha Mumbai Metro, conducted a site inspection and reviewed safety measures and overall operational readiness. The inspection focused on ensuring that all systems are prepared for public use.

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Metro Line 9 Phase I spans 4.5 kilometres, connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon, with stations at Pandurang Wadi and Miragaon. Though relatively short, the corridor is strategically important as it extends metro access deeper into the northern suburbs and integrates them with Mumbai’s wider transit network.

Mumbai Metro 9 Stations | MMMOCL

Seamless Connectivity Till Andheri

A key advantage of the project lies in its seamless connectivity. At Dahisar East, Metro Line 9 will connect with Metro Line 7, enabling direct travel from Mira Road and nearby areas to Gundavli in Andheri East without the need to change trains. Interchange access to Metro Line 2A will further improve connectivity towards Andheri West and other parts of the city, reducing reliance on road transport.

The Mira-Bhayandar region has witnessed rapid urban expansion in recent years but continues to depend heavily on road-based transport. The metro extension is expected to offer a faster, more reliable commuting option, easing pressure on arterial roads and improving travel efficiency.

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