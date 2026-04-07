Mumbai Metro 9 Launch: Phase 1 Of Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar Corridor Inaugurated, Travelling To Andheri Now Seamless - WATCH

Mumbai Metro 9 Launch: Phase 1 Of Dahisar-Mira Bhayandar Corridor Inaugurated - WATCH |

Mumbai: Phase 1 of the long-awaited Metro Line 9 rail service between Dahisar East and Mira Bhayandar has been inaugurated today, April 7. CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, were present at the inauguration ceremony of phase 1 connecting Dahisar East to Kashigaon. The ministers also took the first ride on the Metro Line 9.

The 4.97 km line connecting Dahisar and Kashigaon, with stations at Pandurang Wadi and Miragaon, is expected to provide relief to commuters in the Mira-Bhayander region, which currently depends heavily on road transport, leading to frequent traffic congestion. The foundation stone of the project was laid on December 18, 2018, by PM Modi. The train services will begin from tomorrow, April 8.

How Phase 1 Will Be A Boon For Mira Bhayandar Residents?

People have long been awaiting the inauguration of Metro Line 9. The area currently depends heavily on road transport, leading to frequent traffic congestion. The new metro line is expected to provide a faster and more reliable travel option, reducing pressure on busy roads. The Line 9 at Dahisar East will connect with Metro Line 7, enabling direct travel from Mira Road and nearby areas to Gundavli in Andheri East.

Phase 1 Stations

Phase 1 of the 4.97 km metro line will have 4 stations: Dahisar East, Pandurang Wadi, Miragaon and Kashigaon.

Metro 9 Train Timings

For passengers’ convenience, metro services are expected to run from early morning till late at night. According to the NDTV Marathi report, the first train will leave at 5:50 am (from Kashigaon to Gundavli), and the last train will be at 11 pm. During rush hours, trains will run every 6 minutes, while every 8 to 10 minutes during normal times.

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