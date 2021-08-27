Mumbai: Metro 5 to be country’s first line to pass over a water body

The 24.90-km long elevated Mumbai Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan) that is spread over 422-metres stretch, will cross over Kasheli creek in Bhiwandi.

Work on this corridor is in full swing. In fact, it is the first elevated Metro line in India that will be passing above a water body. The height of the elevated line will be 15 metres above water. Once ready, commuters will be able to get a great view of the creek.

According to the information provided by the officials, a total of nine pillars will be built along this stretch. In order to cast the pillars, drilling work in the creek has begun using the reverse circulation drilling (RCD) method. A 150-MT crane has been placed on the barge to lift the vibro hammer. The vibro hammer is clamped on the top of the permanent steel casing that will drill into the creek bed. After this, the RCD rig will be mounted on the casing top for further drilling.

The said Metro line has been divided into two phases, Thane to Bhiwandi and Bhiwandi to Kalyan. Of which, 32.61 per cent of civil work in Phase 1 has been completed. The expected project completion deadline is August 2022. In phase 2, M/s Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been appointed to finalize the alignment and prepare a feasibility report.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:52 AM IST