 Mumbai Metro 4: MMRDA Imposes ₹2 Crore Penalty On Godrej & Boyce After Fatal Site Incident
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Mumbai Metro 4: MMRDA Imposes ₹2 Crore Penalty On Godrej & Boyce After Fatal Site Incident

MMRDA has imposed a Rs 2 crore penalty on contractor M/s Godrej & Boyce following a fatal incident at a Metro 4 construction site. Police are investigating, while MMRDA has ordered a detailed inquiry into the circumstances and compliance with safety protocols. Further action may follow the inquiry.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Saturday, September 19, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Mumbai Metro 4: MMRDA Imposes ₹2 Crore Penalty On Godrej & Boyce After Fatal Site Incident
MMRDA has ordered a detailed safety inquiry and imposed a ₹2 crore penalty on the Metro 4 contractor following a fatal incident | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 19, 2026: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on contractor M/s Godrej & Boyce following an incident at one of its Metro 4 project construction sites that claimed one person’s life.

Inquiry Into Incident

The police are investigating the incident. Separately, the MMRDA has ordered a detailed inquiry under its Director (Infrastructure), a former Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), to determine the circumstances leading to the incident and assess compliance with prescribed safety protocols.

Based on preliminary findings, the authority decided to impose the Rs 2 crore penalty on the contractor. MMRDA said further action, if required, would be taken after completion of the detailed inquiry.

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“MMRDA reiterates that safety at all project sites is of paramount importance and any lapse in prescribed safety measures will be dealt with strictly,” an MMRDA official said.

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