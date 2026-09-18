MMRDA Imposes ₹6 Crore Penalty After 2 Workers Die At Bhakti Park Metro 4 Construction Site

Two workers died after an iron staging collapsed at the Bhakti Park Metro Line 4 construction site in Wadala | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 18: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has imposed a Rs 5 crore penalty on contractor M/s RInfra–Astaldi JV and Rs 1 crore on the General Consultant consortium following an investigation into the fatal incident at the Bhakti Park Metro Line 4 construction site in Wadala, in which two construction workers died.

The action comes after an iron staging used by the workers to descend from the first floor collapsed at the construction site last Saturday. The two workers died in the incident.

The MMRDA said it took immediate cognisance of the incident and initiated action on the same day. Following a detailed examination, the authority said accountability had been fixed and stringent action taken against those found responsible.

A penalty of Rs 1 crore has been imposed on the General Consultant consortium comprising M/s DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH, Hill International Inc. and Louis Berger Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

“MMRDA accords the highest priority to safety and took immediate cognisance of the Bhakti Park incident, initiating action on the very same day. Following a detailed examination, accountability has been fixed and stringent action taken. A penalty of ₹5 crore has been imposed on the Contractor, M/s. RInfra–Astaldi JV, and ₹1 crore on the General Consultant (GC) consortium of M/s. DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH, Hill International Inc. and Louis Berger Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Preliminary findings have also indicated lapses at the supervisory level of the Subcontractor and the Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. The matter is under investigation by the competent authorities. MMRDA has directed all Contractors, Subcontractors and Consultants to strictly adhere to prescribed safety procedures, statutory requirements and contractual obligations. Any lapse compromising safety will invite stringent action”— MMRDA Official.

Preliminary Findings Point To Lapses

The preliminary findings have also pointed to lapses at the supervisory level of the subcontractor, while police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident. The matter is currently under investigation by the competent authorities.

Metro Line 4 Corridor Details

The incident occurred on Metro Line 4, the 32.32-km Wadala-Kasarvadavali elevated corridor, also known as the Green Line. The corridor comprises 30 stations and is planned to provide connectivity between Mumbai and Thane, including links with the Eastern Express Highway, Central Railway, Monorail and other Metro corridors.

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Previous Incident Raises Safety Concerns

The latest incident has also brought renewed attention to safety concerns on the same Metro corridor. In February, a slab collapse at the Mulund stretch of Metro Line 4 had claimed one life and injured three others.

According to the information available, the same contractor, subcontractor and consultant involved in the Mulund stretch were also associated with construction work at Bhakti Park station where the latest fatal incident occurred.

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