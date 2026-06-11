Mumbai Metro 3 Update: Airtel & Vi Expand Mobile Network Services On Aqua Line; Coverage Now Extended Till BKC And Acharya Atre Chowk

Commuters on Mumbai Metro-3 are set to benefit from expanding mobile connectivity as telecom operators roll out services across the Aqua Line | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, June 11: Mobile network services on Mumbai Metro-3 (Aqua Line) have been restored and will be made available across the entire corridor in a phased manner.

Partial Restoration By Airtel And Vodafone Idea

At present, telecom operators Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have resumed their services. Airtel’s network is now available at all stations between SEEPZ and BKC, while Vodafone Idea services have been activated between SEEPZ and Acharya Atre Chowk stations. Vi is expected to extend its coverage up to Cuffe Parade shortly.

Airtel has also planned to provide network connectivity across the entire Aqua Line by the end of June.

Reliance Jio To Begin Installation Soon

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has completed its survey of the corridor and is expected to begin network installation work soon. Jio services are likely to become available across the full route within the next month.

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Coordination By MMRC Ensures Seamless Connectivity

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is coordinating with all telecom operators to ensure seamless connectivity for commuters. As a result, uninterrupted mobile network services are expected to be available along the entire Aarey–JVLR to Cuffe Parade corridor within the next month.

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