Mumbai: Metro 3 trials underway, testing moves to second stage in Feb

Mumbai: Field trials are already underway on the Metro 3 underground line connecting Colaba with SEEPZ via Bandra between Sariput Nagar in Aarey Colony and the Marol station, a distance of 3km. Starting February 2023, oscillation trials will begin on the Aqua Line, as Metro 3 is officially known, with the trial zone getting extended by a further 3km up to Sahar Road. The field trial began in August this year.

“Already, over 1,000 km has been clocked during the in-field trial on the prototype train received in mid2022,” said Subodh K Gupta, Director (Projects), Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), the organisation constructing the line. All trials put together, the prototype train is expected to run for over 10,000 km until December 2023.

In August, the prototype train set was run at a speed of 10kmph, with the speed being gradually increased. It has since recorded a maximum speed of 65kmph. During the oscillation trials, the metro train will run at the maximum speed of 95kmph. “The system has been designed for 95kmph, but during passenger operations, it will have a maximum speed of 85kmph,” said Gupta.

Work is currently on to lay tracks up to Sahar Road station, with the work done up to Terminal 2 of the international airport. The oscillation trial will be followed by Research Designs & Standards Organisation certification, an integration trial, a system and service trial, and Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety certification.

Once the final certificate is received, the corridor will be opened for passenger use, which is planned for December 2023 between Aarey Colony and Bandra Kurla Complex.

In July 2024, the entire 33.5 km will become for passenger operations. At the moment, only one eight-car train set is available in Mumbai. The second is scheduled to arrive in the middle of next month. The French company Alstom is manufacturing a total of 31 metro train sets of eight cars each at its Sricity plant in Andhra Pradesh.