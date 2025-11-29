Mumbai Metro 3 Train Services Halted; Commuters Say ‘Trains Stopped In Both Directions At CSMIA T2 Station’

Mumbai: Commuters on Mumbai’s Metro Line 3, also known as Aqua Line, experienced major inconvenience on Saturday evening, November 29, after train operations came to an abrupt standstill in both directions. The unexpected disruption left passengers stranded across multiple stations during the busy evening hours.

Commuters took to social media to share updates as one commuter reported that trains stopped in both directions at the CSMIA T2 Station. The commuter also posted a photo showing the display board indicating a ‘32 minutes for next train’ wait time.

32 minutes for next train pic.twitter.com/zsv9Xq4gTo — Karthik Nandakumar (@karthikn021) November 29, 2025

Another passenger travelling from Seepz shared that they had been stuck for nearly an hour at Seepz, and later, when they boarded the train, they were asked to disembark at the Airport Station.

No Update From MMRC Or Mumbai Metro 3

As of now, neither the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) nor the Metro Line 3 authorities have issued an official statement regarding the delay.

Mumbai Metro 3 Faces Technical Snag

Earlier on November 26, the Aqua Line faced a major technical snag in the morning, resulting in the train coming to an abrupt halt inside the tunnel near Siddhivinayak station in south Mumbai. The unexpected breakdown caused inconvenience to commuters travelling during the late morning hours, though no major accident or safety threat was reported. Passengers were stuck for a brief period before being safely evacuated.

The issue occurred around 10:30 am, when the metro suddenly stopped just short of the Siddhivinayak station. The disruption immediately affected the timetable of trains operating along the entire corridor. According to officials, a sudden glitch in the metro’s operating system triggered safety protocols, forcing the train to halt inside the tunnel as a precautionary measure.

Prior to that, on November 9, the train, travelling from Sahar to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), came to a sudden halt around 7:30 pm between the Marol and T1 station in the underground Aarey-BKC corridor. This unexpected stoppage left many passengers, including young children and senior citizens, trapped in the metro train for over an hour.

Metro Line 3

Metro Line 3, which runs between Aarey and Cuffe Parade, was inaugurated only a few months ago and is considered one of Mumbai’s most crucial transit projects, designed to ease traffic congestion in the city’s business districts. However, today’s malfunction brought major inconvenience to daily commuters, especially office-goers who depend on the route during morning hours.

