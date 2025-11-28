 Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Discounted Digital Passes On MetroConnect3 App For Metro Line 3 Commuters
Mumbai News: MMRC Launches Discounted Digital Passes On MetroConnect3 App For Metro Line 3 Commuters

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has launched exclusive discounted monthly passes through its MetroConnect3 mobile application, making the entire pass facility digital and app-based.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
MMRC introduces discounted digital passes on the MetroConnect3 app to boost convenience for Metro Line 3 commuters | Representational Image

Mumbai, Nov 28: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has launched exclusive discounted monthly passes through its MetroConnect3 mobile application, making the entire pass facility digital and app-based.

Special Discounts for Regular Commuters on Metro Line 3

Starting Friday, commuters on Metro Line 3 can avail themselves of special discounts on trip-based passes. A 15% discount will be offered on 60-trip passes, while 45-trip passes will be available at a 10% discount. MMRC officials stated that the move aims to encourage regular travel while offering savings for daily commuters.

Digital Passes to Enhance Convenience and Contactless Travel

According to an official, passes are designed to make daily travel more affordable and convenient, while also promoting hassle-free, contactless digital ticketing. Commuters can now purchase, store, and use their passes directly from their smartphones via the MetroConnect3 app, eliminating the need for physical tickets.

NCMC Card Integration Planned Soon

Currently, this facility is exclusive to the MetroConnect3 app, but MMRC plans to extend the option to NCMC-enabled cards in the near future, providing greater flexibility for passengers.

App Available on Both Android and iOS Platforms

The MetroConnect3 app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of commuters across the city. Officials emphasized that the initiative is part of MMRC’s broader efforts to modernize metro services, improve passenger experience, and encourage digital adoption across its network.

