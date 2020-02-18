Mumbai Metro 3 project: MMRCL completes 76 percent of tunnelling work

The metro corporation has also finished the tunelling of 13 stations out of 26 proposed stations. On the other hand, 17 TBMs that have been deployed have attained 25 breakthroughs out of total 32 breakthroughs, reported Mumbai Live.

In December last year, the MMRCL had completed 40 km of tunnelling work. Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor, on December 27 had said that 100 per cent tunnelling work of the project will be completed by September next year.

The Metro-3 project which is worth Rs 30,000 crore will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one at-grade station.