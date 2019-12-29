Mumbai Metro 3 project: MMRC completes 74 percent of tunnelling work

Mumbai's first underground metro rail has completed 40 km of tunnelling work on Sunday. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has now completed 74 percent of the Metro 3's tunnelling work.

Hailing the hard work, Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ashwini Bhide tweeted saying, "@MumbaiMetro3 tunneling hits 40 kms mark. 74% job done.15 more kms to go. Keep tunneling team #MMRC, #MAPLE GC, all #CJVs and their competent tunneling teams. @MahaDGIPR @Secretary_MoHUA."