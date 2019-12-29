Mumbai Metro 3 project: MMRC completes 74 percent of tunnelling work

Mumbai's first underground metro rail has completed 40 km of tunnelling work on Sunday. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has now completed 74 percent of the Metro 3's tunnelling work.
Hailing the hard work, Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ashwini Bhide tweeted saying, "@MumbaiMetro3 tunneling hits 40 kms mark. 74% job done.15 more kms to go. Keep tunneling team #MMRC, #MAPLE GC, all #CJVs and their competent tunneling teams. @MahaDGIPR @Secretary_MoHUA."
Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, which is implementing the Colaba-Bandra-Seepz corridor, on December 27 had said that 100 per cent tunnelling work of the project will be completed by September next year.
Apart from this, the Corporation hopes to complete 70 per cent of civil work and get the first rolling stock by December 2020, MMRC said in a statement. The statement comes at a time when chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has put a stay on metro car shed proposed at Aarey colony, touted as the lungs of the city.
"As part of in-situ development, the tender for rehab buildings Kalbadevi-3 and Girgaon 3 will be awarded in January and May, respectively. Also bids for O&M work is expected in February. Besides this, track laying work for the main line will also commence," it said.
The nearly Rs 30,000-crore project will connect Cuffe Parade business district in the extreme south of the city to SEEPZ in the north-central with 26 underground and one at-grade station.
(With inputs from Agencies)
