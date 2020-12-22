Mumbai Metro 3 Project: MMRC completes construction of all slabs at SEEPZ Metro station

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Tuesday said that it has successfully completed construction of all slabs at SEEPZ Metro station including base slab, mezzanine slab, concourse slab, and roof slab.
"Package-7, on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor has completed construction of all slabs of all the three stations - Marol Naka, MIDC and SEEPZ Station. The construction work includes all four slabs – base slab, concourse slab, mezzanine slab, and roof slab," MMRC said in a statement.
According to MMRC, the Marol Naka station is being constructed by using the NATM method (New Austrian Tunneling Method) and will have four Entry-Exit points, while SEEPZ and MIDC stations are being constructed by using the cut and cover method and will have four and three Entry-Exit points respectively.
SEEPZ station is expected to witness more than 24 thousand footfalls of up-and-down commuters daily, MMRC said.
Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRC said: “SEEPZ station will provide an easy commute to the office-goers visiting this major business district as presently there is no direct connectivity by suburban railways. The area boasts of important landmarks such as Electronic Regional Test Laboratory, SEEPZ village Bus Station, Holy Spirit Hospital, Aarey Milk Colony, etc."
"Heavy traffic activity in the area posed enough challenges before us. However, Traffic Police and MCGM made our task easier than it appeared. Once the corridor is operational, the station will provide north-south, east-west connectivity to Mumbaikars”, said SK Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.
On December 16, MMRC said that it had achieved the 35th breakthrough at Dadar Metro Station. With the 1.12 kilometre (km) long tunnel from Siddhivinayak to Dadar, Package 4 completed its entire tunneling of 10.96 km.
Package 4 included Siddhivinayak Temple, Dadar, and Shitladevi stations with 8 important breakthroughs at various locations on the Colaba-SEEPZ alignment, which will cater to some of the most important business and residential locations including the Mumbai International Airport.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)