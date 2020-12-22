Mumbai Metro 3 Project: MMRC completes construction of all slabs at SEEPZ Metro station

According to MMRC, the Marol Naka station is being constructed by using the NATM method (New Austrian Tunneling Method) and will have four Entry-Exit points, while SEEPZ and MIDC stations are being constructed by using the cut and cover method and will have four and three Entry-Exit points respectively.

SEEPZ station is expected to witness more than 24 thousand footfalls of up-and-down commuters daily, MMRC said.

Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRC said: “SEEPZ station will provide an easy commute to the office-goers visiting this major business district as presently there is no direct connectivity by suburban railways. The area boasts of important landmarks such as Electronic Regional Test Laboratory, SEEPZ village Bus Station, Holy Spirit Hospital, Aarey Milk Colony, etc."