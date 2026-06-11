Mumbai Metro 3 Passengers Take Note! Lifts, Escalators Now Operational At Key Stations Including Hutatma Chowk, CSMIA-T1

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, has shared a major update for commuters travelling on the underground corridor, announcing that, lifts and escalators are now operational at several key stations, making travel more accessible, convenient and hassle-free for passengers.

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Taking to its official handle on X, the Metro 3 said that the commuters can use the following operational lifts and escalators at key Metro 3 stations, including:

Hutatma Chowk: Lifts operational at Gates A1, A4, B1 and B3

Grant Road: Lift operational at Gate A1

Dharavi: Lift and escalator operational at Gate A1

Acharya Atre Chowk: Lift at Gate B1; escalators at Gate B2

Science Centre: Access available through Gate A1

CSMIA-T1: Escalators operational at Gate A

Sahar Road: Gates A4 and A5 operational

The newly operational facilities are expected to benefit senior citizens, persons with disabilities, passengers with luggage and daily commuters. Since the launch of the Aqua Line, it has witnessed a strong response from Mumbaikars and has become an integral part of their daily commute. Metro Line 3 connects key business districts, educational institutions, religious sites and major shopping hubs across the city.

The final stretch of the Metro Line 3, connecting Worli to Cuffe Parade, was inaugurated by PM Modi on October 8. With this, the entire stretch of Mumbai’s first fully underground metro corridor of 33.5 kilometres with 27 stations, including 26 underground, was opened for the public on October 9.

Earlier today, mobile connectivity was restored after a complete blackout since March on parts of the underground corridor. Airtel users can now access mobile network services from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), while Vodafone Idea (Vi) subscribers can stay connected from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk.

