Mumbai Metro 3 Update: Airtel & Vi Expand Mobile Network Coverage On Aqua Line; Connectivity Now Available Till BKC, Acharya Atre Chowk | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Line 3 commuters can now enjoy improved mobile connectivity, with telecom network coverage being extended across additional sections of the underground Aqua Line corridor.

In an update shared on X, Mumbai Metro 3 announced that Airtel users can now access mobile network services from Aarey JVLR to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), while Vodafone Idea (Vi) subscribers can stay connected from Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk.

🚨 Passenger Update:

Mobile network services are now available on #AquaLine:



🔹 Airtel: Aarey JVLR to BKC

🔹 Vi: Aarey JVLR to Acharya Atre Chowk



Passengers can access mobile connectivity during their journey on these sections of the corridor.



🚨प्रवाशांसाठी सूचना:

मोबाईल… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) June 10, 2026

The expansion is expected to enhance the travel experience for thousands of daily passengers by enabling uninterrupted voice calls, internet access, messaging services and digital payments while commuting through the city's underground metro network.

The rollout is part of the phased implementation of telecom infrastructure across the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, which connects several key residential, commercial and business districts of Mumbai.

The move comes weeks after a major disruption on the Aqua Line left hundreds of commuters stranded for nearly three hours on May 23. Metro services on both UP and DOWN lines were affected from around 8.45 am, leading to criticism from passengers over the lack of communication and network access inside the underground corridor.

Following the incident, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) announced that telecom infrastructure rights had been awarded to major service providers to facilitate seamless voice and data connectivity throughout the route. MMRCL jointly issued the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Vodafone Idea for the deployment of telecom services across stations and tunnels.

While Airtel and Vi services have now gone live on expanded stretches of the corridor, authorities said work is also underway to introduce BSNL connectivity. Officials expect BSNL network access to become available within the next six months, as reported by Mid-day.

The connectivity upgrade will improve commuter convenience and safety by ensuring passengers remain connected during their journey on Mumbai's first fully underground metro line. The restoration and expansion of mobile coverage is expected to benefit thousands of passengers travelling daily on the rapidly growing Aqua Line network.