Mumbai Metro 3 Passengers Take Note! Churchgate Station A4 Gate Temporarily Closed; To Reopen On April 6

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro 3, also known as Aqua Line, has informed commuters about a temporary gate closure at Churchgate Metro Station. According to the official update, the A4 entry/exit gate (staircase) near Marine Plaza will remain closed from April 4 to the night of April 5.

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Taking to its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), it further added that the gate will reopen for passenger access on April 6 at 5:55 am. "We regret the inconvenience caused and request commuters to use alternate entry/exit gates during this period," it added.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 announced the opening of new gates at Jagannath Shankar Sheth, Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli stations to improve commuter convenience. With the new entry and exit points, access to key locations such as Maratha Mandir, Kamala Mills Compound and the MCGM Engineering Hub has become easier.

As per the notification, Gate B4 at Jagannath Shankar Sheth (Mumbai Central) provides access to Maratha Mandir, while Gates A1 and A2 at Acharya Atre Chowk connect to the MCGM Engineering Hub. At Worli station, Gate A2 opens near Kamala Mills Compound.

Meanwhile, the Aqua Line, Mumbai's first fully underground metro corridor, has improved north-south connectivity in the city and is increasingly being preferred by commuters. However, the lack of mobile network connectivity in underground sections continues to be a major concern. Earlier, Vodafone services were functional between Aarey JVLR and Acharya Atre Chowk stations, but have now stopped, raising safety concerns, especially during emergencies.

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