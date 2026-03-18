Good News For Mumbaikars! Metro Tickets Now On Uber App Via ONDC, Big Boost For Commuters | Representational Image

In a move aimed at simplifying daily travel, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that Mumbai Metro tickets can now be booked directly through the Uber app using ONDC integration. The initiative is designed to make commuting more seamless while strengthening last mile connectivity across the city.

Good news for Mumbaikars !

Making Mumbai Metro more convenient for commuters.

Strengthening last-mile connectivity through digital mobility integration.



Metro tickets can now be booked directly through the Uber app via ONDC, helping citizens plan their journeys easily and… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 18, 2026

Multiple Platforms for Hassle Free Travel

Metro ticketing is already accessible across several ONDC-enabled platforms, including Yatri, Ixigo, Navi, EMT, Tummoc, Tripozo, One Ticket, Autope, Magicpin, Chalo, RedBus, Highway Delite and Pelocal. With the addition of Uber, commuters now have even more flexibility in planning their journeys.

Alongside this, travellers can also access Metro services through the Mumbai One App, Mumbai One Card and WhatsApp based ticketing, offering a range of convenient digital options.

Focus on Seamless First and Last Mile Connectivity

Authorities are also working to improve connectivity beyond Metro stations. Efforts are underway to strengthen BEST bus links, foot overbridges and parking facilities near stations, making it easier for commuters to complete their journeys from start to finish without disruption.

The integration is expected to help users plan trips more efficiently by combining Metro travel with last-mile options such as cabs and other modes of transport within a single platform.

Read Also Mumbai Metro Sees Digital Shift As 70 Per Cent Commuters Use Online Ticketing On Lines 2A And 7

Rollout Begins with Key Metro Lines

The new feature will initially be available on Metro Lines 2A and 7, which serve key suburban corridors. Plans are in place to extend the facility to additional routes, including Lines 9 and 2B, in the near future.

Towards a Smoother Commute Experience

The move reflects a broader push towards digital mobility and integrated transport solutions in Mumbai. By bringing multiple services together, authorities aim to reduce travel hassles and make everyday commuting smoother and more convenient for citizens across the city.

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