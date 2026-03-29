Attention Mumbaikars! Metro Line 3 Announces Re-Opening Of B-5 Gate At Vidhan Bhavan Station After Maha Budget Session Concludes |

Mumbai: Commuters using the Vidhan Bhavan metro station can now access the B-5 entry/exit gate, which has been reopened to the public following the conclusion of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session.

Gate B-5 was temporarily closed from February 23 on the instructions of the Mumbai Police. Given the presence of several senior political leaders and ministers in the vicinity during the session, authorities had tightened access points around the complex as a precautionary measure.

Passenger Notification 🚨

B5 Entry/Exit Gate at Vidhan Bhavan Metro Station is now open. Passengers can use the same for station access.



Thank you for your cooperation and support.



प्रवाशांसाठी सूचना 🚨

विद्यान भवन मेट्रो स्थानकातील B5 प्रवेश/निर्गम गेट आता सुरू करण्यात आले… pic.twitter.com/KXbtkaeAjb — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) March 28, 2026

The budget session having been concluded, the restrictions have now been lifted. Authorities have restored access through the gate, easing movement for passengers and improving overall station accessibility. The reopening is expected to reduce congestion at other entry and exit points and streamline commuter flow during peak hours.

This news comes after the Aqua Line had operationalised the lift facility at the A2 gate of the Vidhan Bhavan Metro station, enhancing accessibility and easing passenger movement.

According to an update shared by the official Mumbai Metro Line 3 handle on Instagram, the A2 gate lift is now open for both entry and exit. The addition of the lift facility is expected to significantly benefit senior citizens, differently-abled passengers, and daily commuters navigating the station during peak hours.

The A2 exit provides direct access to Manora – Navin Amadar Niwas and the YB Chavan Centre, both of which witness regular footfall. With this development, authorities aim to streamline crowd dispersal and reduce congestion at other access points within the station.

Strategically located, the Vidhan Bhavan Metro station serves as a crucial transit hub, connecting commuters to several important landmarks in the vicinity. These include the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, Mittal Towers, the State Bank of India headquarters, Sachivalay Gymkhana, Cooperage Football Ground, and Free Press House.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/