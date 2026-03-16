Attention Mumbaikars! No-Parking Zone Declared Within 30 Metres Of Mumbai Metro 3 Entry & Exit Gates

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced a 24-hour no-parking zone within 30 metres of the entry and exit gates of all the 27 Metro Line-3 stations. The entire 33.5-km corridor on the Mumbai metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua line, was opened for the public on October 9. The corridor which connects Cuffe Parade to Aarey Colony provides seamless connectivity between South Mumbai and the city’s northern suburbs.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, motor vehicles parked near these gates have been causing traffic congestion and obstruction to the public. "Hence, it is necessary to declare the area around these Metro stations' entry and exit gates 'No Parking' by issuing a permanent notification till further order," the official notification stated.

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The Metro Line 3 connects key business districts, educational institutions, religious sites, and major shopping hubs across the city. Since the beginning of the metro line, it has been witnessing a massive response from Mumbaikars and has also become part of their daily mode of transport to reach work.

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In October, according to official data, the metro line had recorded a total ridership of 38.63 lakh passengers, with an overall daily average of 1,41,024. Last year, a traffic police survey conducted also showed that congestion around the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area reduced by 30 per cent since the metro began operations.

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