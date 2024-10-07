Mumbai Metro 3: Over 8,500 Use Aqua Line Services Until 6 PM On First Day As Phase 1 Operations Begin; Commuters Share Their Experience

The Metro 3 recorded a ridership of 8,532 till 6 pm on Monday |

The much-awaited phase one of the city's maiden underground Metro – Line 3 or Aqua Line – from Aarey Colony-JVLR to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), officially commenced operations on Monday after it was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 5.

According to Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), the Metro 3 recorded a ridership of 8,532 till 6 pm on Monday.

The newly-inaugurated 10 stations saw a steady stream of curious and eager commuters since 11 am on Monday when the services began. From Tuesday, the metro will be operational from 6.30 am to 10.30 pm.

Sharing his experience, Rohan Deshmukh, a financial analyst who commutes daily from his home in Goregaon to his office in BKC, said, “I normally travel by train and it takes me at least one-and-half hour to reach my office. Though I could not take the metro train in the morning since it started at 11 am, I took the ride while going back home. It took me just 20 minutes to reach my destination and it was a cool ride for me given the current humid weather in Mumbai. The metro is not only fast but also very comfortable and I will be commuting through the same from Tuesday when the service will commence from 6.30 am. This is a game-changer for me as well as others.”

The first phase covers a critical stretch of the city, connecting key commercial and residential areas. This section of Metro Line 3 includes several major stops, such as BKC, Marol Naka, and SEEPZ, and promises to drastically cut down travel time.

Anita Mehta, a student traveling from Andheri to attend college near Aarey Colony, expressed her relief: "The buses and autos are always packed and slow. Added to that is the sultry weather currently being experienced by the city. For people like me, this metro is a blessing since it's quick, clean, and I feel safe traveling.”

The new metro stations have been designed with commuter convenience in mind, featuring advanced amenities such as digital ticketing systems, clear signages, and ample security measures. Additionally, the stations are equipped with elevators, escalators, and tactile paths for the visually impaired, ensuring accessibility for all.

Suresh Patel, a senior citizen who boarded at Marol Naka, appreciated the thoughtful design and said, “As an older person, I often struggle with crowded trains and buses. The metro is a much-needed improvement. The elevators and seating arrangements make the journey comfortable and easy."

While the overall feedback was positive, the first day did witness some minor technical glitches, such as issues with the ticket vending machines and a slight delay in train schedules. However, metro authorities were quick to address these concerns. Despite these minor setbacks, the response from the public has been overwhelmingly favourable. The launch of Metro Line 3 Phase 1 marks a significant milestone in Mumbai's transportation landscape. The new line is expected to not only reduce travel time but also decrease the burden on the city's road infrastructure.

Once ready, the complete Aqua Line will cater to an estimated 17 lakh passengers daily, with 260 services. The MMRCL is also working on the multi-modal integration of stations, which includes linkages with other modes of public transport, ensuring last-mile connectivity.

Distance from Aarey Colony and Ticket fares:

Aarey to Seepz--1.6 km-- Rs 10

MIDC Andheri--2.8 km-- Rs 20

Marol Naka--4.1 km—Rs 20

CSMIA T2-- 5.1 km—Rs 30

Sahar Road—6 km—Rs 30

CSMIA T1--7.7 km—Rs 30

Santacruz --9.9 km—Rs 40

Bandra Colony --10.9 km-- Rs 40

Bandra Kurla Complex--12.34 km—Rs 50