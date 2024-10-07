Mumbai Metro 3 Begins Operations, Enthusiastic Mumbaikars Share Experience Of First Ride; VIDEO

Metro 3 first ride | X

Mumbai: The MMRCL finally began its operation of Mumbai Metro 3 on Monday from 11 am and excited Mumbai were eagerly seen waiting for the first ride in the city's first underground Metro rail line. The elated commuters shared their experience of their first ride on social media and several videos have surfaced online.

As per reports, two-year-old girl Aaradhya became the first girl to buy the first ticket for the Aqua Line Metro.

The first metro departed Aarey-JVLR station of #Metro3 sharp at 11 am. The second rake arrived exactly after 6 mins. #AquaLine of @MumbaiMetro3 is now operational on the Aarey-BKC route. Phone & internet signals are available too inside the tunnel. @htTweets pic.twitter.com/0ZwCbeV3CB — Shashank Rao (@Shashankrao06) October 7, 2024

The first metro departed Aarey-JVLR station for BKC sharp at 11 am and the second rake arrived exactly after 6 mins. Although MMRCL had said that mobile connectivity will be available near ticket counters and concourse, commuters were glad to find phone and internet signals inside too inside the tunnel too.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: The Bandra Kurla Complex to Aarey stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 3 opens for the public.



Visuals from the BKC underground metro, as commutes arrive at the station and undergo a security check. pic.twitter.com/ezy4nWDHQF — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

The commuters passed required security checks before the arrived at the platform. While several Mumbaikars waited at the platforms to waive the first Metro. "Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 is now live on Google maps! Aarey JVLR to BKC (ITO) station," an IT Engineer by profession and a Railfan Yash Maghdut posted on X.

#WATCH | Mumbai: A commuter, Gulnaaz Sheikh says, "I feel great because it will save time. It is very hot outside, but this Underground Metro facility is very cool...We can travel long distances within a short span of time...It used to take 45 minutes for me to reach my… pic.twitter.com/5emwDp6XvI — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

A commuter, Sai Kumar, speaking with ANI said, "Underground Metro is a different experience. It is seamless and very comfortable. It used to take me 1 hour to travel to my destination, now I can do so in 20 minutes. I used to spend Rs 170 on auto on one side, Rs 250 on cab. Now, I will be able to travel by spending just Rs 80."

First train of Mumbai’sAqua line / metro line 3 has come at 11:00am and now services started for the public from Aarey to BKC stretch . #mumbaimetro pic.twitter.com/Q7CybcZX0Z — News Yard (@_newsyard) October 7, 2024

The commuters can purchase the tickets for Metro 3 from the counter directly and by using Wifi, while they can download the Metro3Connect App from Google Play and Apple App store and purchase tickets online.

🛤️ Big news for Mumbaikars! The Mumbai Metro-3 app is here to make your commutes even easier. 🎉 Book tickets effortlessly, check schedules, and stay updated. Get it now on #AppStore https://t.co/rHMo7uv0yD and #GooglePlay https://t.co/6ddtLBqneZ 🏙️🚇 #MumbaiMetro3… — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 6, 2024

The Aarey JVLR to BKC Metro 3 route consists of 10 stations and aims to reduce road traffic by 35 per cent. With 96 daily trips and ticket fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 50, the Metro 3 will be operational from 6.30 and to 10.30 pm, while on Sundays and holidays, the services will start from 8.30 am. The frequency of each train will be six-and-half minutes during peak hours.