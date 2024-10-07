 Mumbai Metro-3: MMRCL Offers Seamless Network Connectivity From Aarey JVLR To BKC
The passenger can purchase single and return journey tickets from mobile application, ticket counters, ticket vending machines and MMRCL website. The tickets will remain valid for 3 hrs for to and fro journey.

Updated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 01:43 AM IST
Mumbai Metro 3 | MMRCL

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) will provide network connectivity to its commuters to improve their travel experience on Metro Line-3 from Aarey JVLR to BKC station. The connectivity will be available near ticketing windows and concourse. Other areas, platforms and tunnels to follow in due course.

The passenger can purchase single and return journey tickets from mobile application, ticket counters, ticket vending machines and MMRCL website. The tickets will remain valid for 3 hrs for to and fro journey. The commuters buying tickets inside stations can use available mobile and wifi network to book their ticket hassle free.

