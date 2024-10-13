Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Set To Enhance Passengers' Commuting Experience On Aqua Line, Takes Up 'Multi-Modal Integration Works'

Mumbai Metro3 | Representative Image

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) is all set to ease commuting experience of aqua line commuters as it has taken up Multi Modal Integration (MMI)works in coordination with all other stakeholders and service providers at Aqua Line (Metro-3) stations, ensuring seamless connectivity and convenience for passengers.

According to an official statement issued on Sunday, MMRC has embarked on various projects in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Traffic Police, BEST, BMC, and MIAL, to ensure a holistic approach to MMI planning.

According to MMRC, the restoration of the road network around underground stations has largely been completed, with the exception of the BKC area, where significant work at the Income Tax junction is expected to be finished within six weeks. Apart from that recognizing the importance of safe and convenient passenger interchange, MMRC has completed several essential works. A new staircase now links the nearest exit from Metro Line 1 to the Marol Naka concourse of the Aqua Line. Integrated underground pedestrian crossings have been established beneath major arterial roads, including SEEPZ, Sahar Road, Santacruz (WEH), Bandra Colony, and the unpaid area of BKC. Additionally, passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) T1 and T2 stations will benefit from newly installed covered pedestrian canopies.

Furthermore, the Santacruz Metro Station is now directly connected to the Santacruz (WR) suburban station via an existing 800-meter skywalk.

According MMRC, footpath restoration and improvement projects are in progress at all stations, although some delays have occurred due to recent rains. All ten Metro stations are being equipped with lifts and escalators at their entry and exit points to ensure accessibility for all passengers.

"A feeder bus service for airport passengers is set to commence on October 15 at T2, with a review of existing bus routes and the introduction of new routes and stops expected to be completed by November 15. Queue shelters will also be installed at all stations to enhance passenger comfort" stated the an official.

Furthermore, electric vehicle charging stations for both cars and buses are slated to become operational by November 15, providing eco-friendly transit options. A pedestrian bridge to the Kalina campus is expected to be completed at the Bandra Colony station within six months, while complete road reinstatement, including a signalized junction at the BKC station, is scheduled for December 1, 2024.

Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRC, emphasized the organization's commitment to enhancing the commuting experience. "Our focus on safe and convenient interchange between feeder/dispersal modes and Metro stations will greatly benefit passengers," she stated.