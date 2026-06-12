Mumbai Metro-3: MMRC Extends 25 Per Cent Student Fare Concession To Graduation-Level Students On Aqua Line

MMRC expands Metro-3 student travel concessions to include graduation-level students across Mumbai's Aqua Line corridor | File Photo

Mumbai, June 12: In a move aimed at making daily commuting more affordable for students, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) has expanded its student concession scheme on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor, popularly known as the Aqua Line, by extending eligibility to students pursuing graduation-level courses.

Revised student concession policy

The revised policy allows students enrolled in full-time courses at recognized schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, polytechnics and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Mumbai to avail a 25 per cent concession on metro travel fares.

The concession will be available through specially designated Student Concession Trip Passes loaded on the MMRC-NCMC card. Eligible students can choose between a 45-trip pass and a 60-trip pass, depending on their travel requirements.

Objectives and benefits

Officials said the decision has been taken to reduce the financial burden of daily travel on students while encouraging greater use of public transport. With thousands of students travelling across the city every day for educational purposes, the initiative is expected to make Metro-3 a more economical commuting option.

Application and accessibility

The student passes will be issued exclusively through MMRC's National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and can be obtained at authorized Point of Sale (PoS) counters located at Aqua Line stations. Applicants will be required to submit relevant documents for verification before the concession facility is activated.

Metro officials said the extension of the concession scheme reflects MMRC's focus on improving accessibility and promoting sustainable urban mobility among young commuters. By offering discounted travel, the corporation hopes to increase metro ridership while providing students with a safe, reliable and time-efficient mode of transport.

Aqua Line significance

The Aqua Line, which connects key commercial and residential hubs between Colaba and SEEPZ through an underground corridor, has emerged as an important component of Mumbai's expanding metro network. The student concession programme is expected to further enhance its appeal among regular commuters from the education sector.

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Students seeking to avail the benefit can access application forms, eligibility guidelines and other details through MMRC's official website.

The move comes as part of MMRC's ongoing efforts to make public transportation more inclusive and affordable while encouraging a shift from road-based travel to mass rapid transit systems in the city.

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