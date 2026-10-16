Mumbai Metro 3 Launches ₹250 Aqua Line Passport At 10 Stations, Commuters Can Collect Exclusive Stamps | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRC) has commenced the sale of the Aqua Line Passport at Rs 250 at ten stations on Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) from today. The Aqua Line Passport is available at Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT Metro, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dharavi, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), CSMIA-T2 and Marol Naka metro stations.

Limited-edition passport marks anniversary

The limited-edition Aqua Line Passport, launched under the Aqua Line Passport & Stamp Trail Initiative, offers commuters, metro enthusiasts, tourists and visitors a unique opportunity to explore Mumbai's first underground metro corridor while collecting exclusive station stamps.

Available on a first-come, first-served basis, the Passport features postcard-style artwork and dedicated stamp pages, serving as both a memorable keepsake and a commemorative souvenir marking the first anniversary of full-route operations on the Aqua Line.

India's first metro passport initiative

With this initiative, the Aqua Line becomes the first metro system in India to introduce its own dedicated Passport & Stamp Trail experience across 10 stations, transforming a metro journey into an engaging and memorable travel experience.

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Stamp collection across ten stations

Commuters are encouraged to collect stamps from all ten participating stations and complete their Aqua Line Stamp Trail. The Passport is available for Rs 250 through digital payment only.

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