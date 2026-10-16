Panvel Civic Body Approves ₹287.55 Crore Bus Transport Plan With 100 Buses, 68 Stops | AI Representational Image

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has unanimously approved a proposal to launch its own public bus transport service, with plans to procure 100 buses and develop 68 bus stops, five depots and charging infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs 287.55 crore.

The proposal was cleared at a special general body meeting held on Thursday, following the findings of a study committee appointed by the civic body. The committee concluded that existing bus services operated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were inadequate to cater to the growing population in and around Panvel.

The proposed transport undertaking aims to improve connectivity across the municipal limits, including areas that are currently underserved. However, corporators raised concerns over the time required to roll out the service and called for interim arrangements to provide immediate relief to commuters.

Project costs and operational plans

According to the project report, the estimated expenditure includes Rs 150 crore for procuring 100 buses, Rs 8.15 crore for 68 bus stops, Rs 30 crore for a bus depot, Rs 8.4 crore for an Intelligent Transportation System and Rs 86 crore for 76 charging points. The report also proposes setting up depots at five locations on land reserved within the municipal limits.

The civic administration said the buses would be operated under a model in which payments would be linked to the actual number of buses deployed. The conductors would be appointed by the municipal corporation.

The administration also pointed to the recurring costs associated with electric buses, including the reported annual decline in battery capacity, and said the payment arrangement would be linked to actual operations.

Corporators propose changes to fleet

While supporting the proposal, corporators suggested modifications to the proposed fleet to make the service more suitable for Panvel's varied road conditions and passenger requirements.

Congress corporator Latif Sheikh proposed that half of the 100 buses be powered by gas instead of procuring an entirely electric fleet. He also urged the administration to examine the experience of transport undertakings in other municipal corporations and consider shorter buses to navigate Panvel's narrow roads.

Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Sayali Sarkar suggested exploring double-decker buses on routes with high passenger demand, particularly those used by daily commuters. She also proposed considering services connecting the city to Karnala and other tourist destinations.

Smaller buses for rural areas

Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale said around 6–8% of the municipal area was rural, but these areas accounted for approximately 15% of the population. The administration would ask its consultant to revise the report and consider smaller buses to ensure that residents across the civic jurisdiction benefit from the service.

Chitale said the proposal was designed to be financially viable, taking into account the expansion of urban centres across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“The administration has presented a highly practical proposal,” Chitale said, adding that the civic body expected to benefit from central government funding schemes for environmentally friendly public transport.

He also pointed to the proposed waste-to-energy project being developed in association with CIDCO, through which the corporation is expected to receive electricity at Rs 5 per unit. Using this power to charge electric buses could substantially reduce operating expenses, he said.

Demand for interim bus services

Despite welcoming the approval, opposition leader Arvind Mhatre cautioned that the actual launch of the municipal transport service could take another two to three years.

He urged the civic body to make budgetary provisions for an interim arrangement and introduce 20 buses on a lease basis until its own fleet becomes operational.

The corporation should consider appointing private operators to run these buses, he said, arguing that commuters should not have to wait several years for better public transport.

Calls for implementation oversight

Shiv Sena corporator and advocate Prathamesh Soman said the service should be launched as early as possible, particularly as the project was expected to benefit from central government assistance. He also called for the formation of a dedicated committee to monitor implementation after the proposal's approval.

House leader advocate Prakash Binedar also supported the proposal but stressed that the suggestions made by corporators should be examined before finalising the fleet composition, bus stop locations and depot infrastructure. He pointed out that the civic body did not have a transport committee and called for a separate panel to oversee the project.

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Proposed fares and government assistance

The project report proposes distance-based fares, with a minimum fare of Rs 10 for the first 2 km and Rs 35 for journeys of up to 20 km. For distances between 22 km and 40 km, the proposed fare ranges from Rs 35 to Rs 65.

The administration is also exploring central government assistance for the purchase of environmentally friendly buses. The proposal will now require further planning and implementation before the fleet can be deployed on Panvel's roads.

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